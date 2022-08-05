Siren System Error | Bail Denied | Junior Tour De Naperville 

Siren System Error

A new software system for the City of Naperville’s outdoor warning sirens is to blame for the lack of sirens in south Naperville in the early morning of Saturday, July 23. The EF-O tornado touched down in Naperville at the White Eagle Golf Club and moved southeast through the city for 4.5 miles, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Naperville Emergency Management Agency coordinator Dan Nelson wrote in a memo to City Manager Doug Krieger that the outdoor warning signals did not activate due to a configuration error during the system setup in April. With the installation of the new system, the sirens were set to go off through software provided by the outdoor warning manufacturer when the tornado comes to any part of the geographic boundaries of Naperville. Prior to April all warnings were activated manually by City’s Public Safety Answering Point personnel.

Bail Denied

A traffic stop by Naperville police on August 1 led to the arrest of a Chicago man for illegal possession of a firearm and cocaine, along with other charges. On Thursday morning, the DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres announced that bail had been denied for Jerry Hill, 39.

Police say on August 1, 2022, a Naperville police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle allegedly driving 15 miles over the speed limit. During the stop, the officer detected an odor of cannabis on the driver, later identified as Hill. Upon searching the vehicle, the officer allegedly found a loaded Smith and Wesson pistol with one bullet in the chamber, and 17.4 grams of cocaine. Hill was then taken into custody.

Tax Holiday

Beginning Friday, many will enjoy a 10-day sales tax holiday on a number of items just in time for back to school shoppers. Senate Bill 157 lowers the tax rate on clothes and school supplies by 5% from August 5 through August 14 but only for certain purchases.

Qualifying purchases include certain clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item. Eligible school supplies items are not subject to the $125 threshold. Over the 10 days, the sales tax rate will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%.

Junior Tour De Naperville

This Saturday morning, the Naperville Park District celebrates the annual Tour De France by offering residents a chance to participate in a family friendly event for kids 3-12 years old. Families are encouraged to ride their bikes, tricycles or big wheels on the 1.2 mile path. Pedal power only, as there are no motorized vehicles allowed.

Parents may walk or ride along with young children and older children can challenge themselves by seeing how many times they can go around the path. Each registered child receives a yellow t-shirt. And all participants must wear a helmet.