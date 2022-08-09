Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.

D204 COVID Protocols

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board meeting, the group reviewed COVID protocols for the upcoming school year. Focus will be shifting from contact tracing to infection control. Contact tracing for proximity to a positive case will be paused, as will be test-to-stay. If there are significant COVID cases within a school, the district will communicate that and additional mitigations may be taken. Those testing positive or with a probable positive due to being symptomatic after a known exposure will need to isolate for five days. During isolation students will receive remote learning based on individual needs. They may then return to school wearing a mask for days six through ten. Disinfection protocols will shift back to pre-COVID standards, as District 204 data did not show that increased disinfection made a large difference in transmission. However, disinfection would be ramped up were there to be high positivity in a classroom or building. Masking will continue to be encouraged but not required.

D204 Substitute Pay Raise

Also at last night’s District 204 board meeting, the group approved a pay increase for substitute teachers. District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said the district is in dire need of more substitutes, with data showing the average daily fill rate for substitute teachers falling below 75% for the 2021-2022 school year. The board voted 5-0 to increase the amount of daily pay from $100 to $115. Board president Laurie Donahue and board member Allison Fosdick abstained from the vote as they both have signed on as substitute teachers in the district.

Naperville Bachelorette Suitor Exits

The journey is over for Naperville’s Mario Vassall on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” The 31-year-old personal trainer had made it through several rounds, and was vying for the heart of bachelorette Gabby Windey. But on last night’s show he failed to secure a rose. The other Naperville contender, 28-year-old Termayne Harper, made his exit earlier in the season.