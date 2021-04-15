Shots Fired | Election Margins Tighten | Sweet Surprise

Shots Fired

Naperville police say two bullets were found after shots were fired outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Fairway Drive. Police responded to a call from that location just after 1 a.m. today, finding one bullet inside an apartment and another outside of the apartment complex. No one was injured in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Election Margins Tighten

Though it’s more than a week past election day, mail-in and provisional ballot counts are still coming in. Those added numbers are making it a tight race for the third seat on the College of DuPage Board of Trustees. Incumbent Heidi Holan and Florence Appel have what look to be solid spots for two of the open seats. But just 87 votes separate those in the running for that last spot, with Nick Howard ahead of his closest opponent Don Potoczny.

Here in Naperville leads have tightened as well, with Allison Longenbaugh now trailing Jennifer Bruzan Taylor by 91 votes for the fourth open city council seat. And in the Naperville Park Board race, Rhonda Ansier has now moved ahead of Mike King for the fourth open slot, with a 258 vote lead. Official election results will not come out until April 20, once all remaining votes have been counted.

Benedictine In-Person This Fall

Benedictine University plans to return to in-person learning for the fall term of 2021. School president Charles Gregory made the announcement in an email to students and staff. University officials said the trends in COVID-19 metrics and increase in vaccine rollout helped in making the decision. Currently most classes at Benedictine are remote, with the exception of some labs and other experiential learning coursework.

Gold Star Memorial

A memorial to honor families of fallen service members is closer to reaching full funding. The Naperville Park District board voted at its last meeting to donate $10,000 to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The fundraising target is $77,000, with $50,000 of that now raised. Organizers hope to begin construction of the memorial in Naperville’s Veterans Park this summer or fall.

Sweet Surprise

Health care workers at the Benedictine University vaccine clinic and the DuPage County Health Department got a sweet treat on Wednesday thanks to one local partnership. DeEtta’s Bakery and Naperville’s Vaccine Buddies joined forces to donate 130 heart-shaped cookies to those helping administer vaccines as a way to say thank you for their hard work.

