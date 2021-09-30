Shots Fired | Debit, Credit Card Mail Theft | TedxNaperville

Shots Fired

Naperville police are investigating a report of shots fired last night in the 300 block of East Bailey Road. Police responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and found multiple shell casings, but no one injured. Law officials say the shots were fired from a dark colored sedan going through a parking lot, but are unsure what the shooter was firing at. The car then left the scene. Anyone with information about the crime should call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Debit/Credit Card Mail Theft

Two Naperville mail carriers are among seven charged in a scheme to steal debit and credit cards out of the mail to be used in a money-laundering scheme. The DuPage County States Attorney said in a news release detailing the crime that Naperville resident Ariel Jakes, 21 and Aurora resident Shavonna Taylor, 33, were arrested for allegedly taking the cards out of mail on their Naperville route and handing them off to their conspirators, who would use them to purchase gift cards. Those cards would then be converted into cash at currency exchanges. Authorities say over $50,000 was netted in the scheme, which had about forty victims. The two are facing mail fraud and wire fraud charges as well as continuing financial crimes enterprise and identity theft.

West Nile Precautions

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) is asking the public to protect themselves against West Nile virus. The DCHD says there have been 11 human cases of West Nile reported in DuPage County this year. That number is expected to rise. West Nile virus is transmitted to humans from mosquitos. To “Fight the Bite,” the DCHD recommends using insect repellant containing DEET, wearing long sleeves, long pants and closed toe-shoes when outside, and removing standing water from property. The DCHD has a Personal Protection Index (PPI) on its website for the public to check, updated weekly, which shows local West Nile virus activity. It is currently at Level 3, high risk.

Redistricting Input

The Will County Board is looking for public input on redistricting maps for the county. There are two versions being considered: one proposed by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, the other by the county’s Reapportionment Committee. Bertino-Tarrant’s version would break the county into 11 districts with two board members per district. The Reapportionment Committee’s would maintain 13 districts with two members per district. Both can be viewed on the county’s website. The public may email comments or share them either in person or virtually at a public forum on October 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Will County Board Chambers. The board will approve the final map at its October 21 meeting.

TedxNaperville

It’s time again for TedxNaperville. The event takes place this Saturday, October 2 at North Central College’s Wentz Hall. This year will offer both in-person and virtual talks by a wide range of speakers, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Ticket information is available on the TedxNaperville website.

