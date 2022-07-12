Shot Fired Investigation | Park District Virtual Open House | Max’s Mission Fundraiser

Shot Fired Investigation Downtown

Shortly before midnight on Monday evening, the Naperville Police Department responded to reports of a subject with a weapon in the 100 block of W. Jackson Avenue. Witnesses described being approached by two men asking about an earlier altercation, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The men then allegedly confronted another group, during which a single shot was fired before the two men fled north. No injuries were reported. The armed suspect is described as being a Black male of light complexion and stocky build between 18-20 years old and approximately 5’10” tall with short, dark hair and was not wearing a shirt. The other suspect is also of light Black complexion but shorter, between 5’0” and 5’2”, with short dreadlocks. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Investigations Division.

Park District Projects Virtual Open House

The Naperville Park District is hosting a virtual open house to allow residents to submit comments and ask questions regarding proposed capital improvement projects for 2023. Final designs for the various projects have not yet been completed, with public input to be considered in the final plans. The projects include playground renovation at Gartner Park, Hobson Grove, Mill Street Park, Timber Creek Park and Wil-O-Way Commons, shoreline restoration at Brook Crossings and Stanford Meadows, skate facility renovation at Centennial Park, basketball court renovation at Cress Creek Park, bridge replacement at Eagle Park, pickleball court construction at Frontier Sports Complex, and pond dredging at Hunters Woods. Maps of each location and additional project information can be found on the park district website.

Max’s Mission Fundraiser

Over the weekend, Frontier Skate Park was the host for a birthday fundraiser in honor of Max Wiljangco, a Benet Academy student who took his own life back in March. Featuring a skateboard competition and plenty of donated food, the event brought together dozens of friends, family and members of the local skating community as part of Max’s Mission, a fundraiser started by the Wiljangco family. The fund, which is still accepting donations, has been able to raise over $100,000 to help the survivors of suicide and raise mental health awareness.

Last Fling Volunteers Needed

The Naperville Jaycees are in need of volunteers for the 2022 Last Fling, which will take place in downtown Naperville from September 2 – 5. Volunteers must be at least in middle school (or 21 to work a beverage tent) and will work shifts of four to five hours. Singup can be found on the Last Fling website. The farewell to summer event includes live music, a carnival, the Family Fun area, a business expo and other special events including the Naperville Labor Day parade.