Short Term Rental Ban | Kroehler Dorm Photo Op | Sky Zone Reopening

Short Term Rental Ban

Naperville’s ban on short-term home rentals will continue indefinitely. The Chicago Tribune reports that in a six-month review of the policy, which took effect October 20, city staff found only five people had asked for it to be reconsidered. Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger said in a memo that city staff is advising the policy remain in place unless three city council members ask for it to be reviewed and revisited by council.

Kroehler Dorm Photo Op

Naper Settlement is looking for any women who lived in the Peter E. Kroehler Memorial Residence Hall for a photo op. The museum is asking former residents of the women’s dorm to meet up this Saturday at 2 p.m. outside of the residence hall at 126 N. Wright Street. The dorm housed students who attended North Central College from 1948 to 1976, before it became part of Little Friends’ campus. Stories and photos of times in the dorm can also be submitted on Naper Settlement’s website. The museum will use the information to help preserve the building’s history. The former residence hall is being torn down to make way for a new development.

Clunkers Wanted

The Naperville Fire Department is asking the community for their “clunkers.” The department is in need of vehicles to use in practicing auto extrication skills. The cars can also be used for vehicle and machinery operation training. If you’ve got a clunker to donate, give the fire department a call at 630-305-5900.

Sky Zone Reopening

After being closed for nearly a year, Sky Zone Aurora will be reopening on March 1. The indoor trampoline park at 87 Executive Drive has new COVID-19 safety policies and protocols in place to meet all state and local health guidelines. Capacity has been reduced and cleaning procedures increased, with online check-in in place to reduce contact.

