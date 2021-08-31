Shooting Suspect Arrested | NFD Sends Aid | Edward Receives Awards

Shooting Suspect Arrested

The Naperville Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend. According to police, a transaction at Amersale Drive turned into an altercation that left two wounded, including one Naperville resident in critical condition. The police department said they will release more information as it becomes available.

NFD Sends Aid

Three Naperville Fire Department officials have deployed to Louisiana to aid those affected by Hurricane IDA. Captain Rick Zakaras, Captain Jim Perkovich and Firefighter/Paramedic Chuck Gros, made it to Baton Rouge on Monday morning. Updates on the three men will be provided on the fire department’s Facebook page.

Police Body Cam

The Naperville Police Department will start its trial for body-worn cameras tonight. The department will begin with two cameras on the street for the first night, and will equip four to six officers with cameras at a given time through the six to 10 week trial period. Cameras will be tested by a variety of units, from patrol to investigations. The trial will help the department decide between three different camera companies and some accessory options. Full implementation is not expected until fall of 2022, and will cost about $2 million over five years.

Data Breach

DuPage Medical Group announced yesterday that its data has been breached in a security incident. An investigation that started July 13, 2021, and continued through Aug. 17, 2021, revealed that sensitive patient information may have been involved. The Chicago Tribune reports that the data of 600,000 patients may have been compromised in the breach. The company is in the process of sending letters to anyone whose information was involved in the incident.

Edward Receives AHA Awards

Edward Hospital is receiving three American Heart Association Achievement Awards for its care for stroke patients. The AHA’ Get With The Guidelines program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for patients with cardiovascular issues. According to a press release, research shows, through GWTG, there’s a lower mortality rate.