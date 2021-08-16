Second Amazon Fresh | NUEA Rally Planned | Kathleen Doyle

Second Amazon in Naperville

A second Amazon Fresh store plans to open in Naperville. The company is looking to open another location at 1351 E Ogden Avenue, taking over the former Fair Oaks Dealership spot. The projected opening date is at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. Naperville’s first Amazon Fresh store is located at 3116 S Route 59.

NUEA Rally Planned

The Naperville Unit Education Association (NUEA), which represents 1,500 Naperville School District 203 educators, plans to hold a rally today to encourage the school board to reach an agreement. Both have been in negotiations since January and an independent federal mediator was brought in last month. The two main issues preventing an agreement are FMLA and salary. The group will meet at Naperville North High School before marching to Washington Junior High ahead of tonight’s board of education meeting.

Basketball Star Kathleen Doyle

Former Benet Academy basketball star Kathleen Doyle is continuing her professional basketball journey. The 2016 Ms. Illinois Basketball signed with Bursa BSB of the Turkish Basketball League last week. The Redwing standout was drafted in the second round of the WNBA draft by the Indian Fever last summer after four years at the University of Iowa.

Junior Tour de Naperville

Kids ages three to 12 brought their bikes and other wheeled rides to Commissioners Park for the Junior Tour de Naperville on Saturday. The Naperville Park District started the bike race eight years ago. This year due to COVID, kids were split into three groups at different times based on their age.