Scottie Pippen Book Signing | Arboretum Tree Planting Initiative | Two Brothers Celebrates 25 Years

Scottie Pippen Book Signing

Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen will be coming to Naperville for a book signing and photo op event. On May 2 at 7 p.m., the two-time Olympic gold medalist and NBA Hall of Famer will be at Anderson’s Bookshop at 123 West Jefferson Avenue. Pippen is promoting his new memoir, Unguarded. Registration information for the event can be found on the Anderson’s Bookshop website. Space is limited, and ticket holders will be lined up according to the number on their tickets.

Arboretum Tree Planting Initiative

This morning The Morton Arboretum announced the launch of its Centennial Tree Planting Initiative. The plan is to plant 3,000 trees throughout the Chicagoland area, spanning seven counties. There will be roughly 21 different species of trees planted from April 2022 to May 2023, to help add to the diversity of the regional forest and strengthen its resistance to threats like pests and diseases. The arboretum held a press conference today on the new initiative, as a nod to Earth Day, with local legislators and officials in attendance. As part of the program, more than 300 trees will be placed in local areas hit by the June 2021 tornado, including Naperville. The initiative is part of the arboretum’s ongoing centennial celebration, as well as a lead up to the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day.

360 Youth Services New Director

360 Youth Services has found its new executive director. Scot Thurman will take on the role at the youth-centered nonprofit. Thurman previously served as director of youth and community services for Aurora Township, as well as youth director at Wayside Cross Mission in Aurora.

25 Years For Two Brothers

Last night, Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora was the site of the brewery’s 25th anniversary celebration. Jim and Jason Ebel, the owners of Two Brothers, first launched their craft brew business in Warrenville in 1996. They later acquired the Roundhouse. Over the years the brewery has gone from churning out 164 barrels a year to about 22,000. Last night’s party included entertainment, food, and of course, beer. Both new and old brews were available, along with coffee, spirits, and a special double IPA release.