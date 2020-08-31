School Material Pickup | Pet Adoptions Needed | Local UFC Fighter Wins

School Material Pickup

Kingsley Elementary families stopped by the Kingsley Parent Drive to pick up school materials. Students and teachers waved and were excited to see each other through the car window. Last Tuesday families also came out to write encouraging and supportive messages with chalk art for teachers. Tomorrow is District 203’s first day of school.

Pet Adoptions Needed

The DuPage County Animal Services and the Naperville Area Humane Society are asking community members to consider adopting a furry friend. A few months ago cages were empty, as adoptions were up in the early stages of the pandemic. But now pets need your help. To learn more about adoptions you can check out each shelter’s website.

DCM Test Track

The DuPage Children’s Museum held their first Test Track in the parking lot, which included a fast track and wacky track. Youngsters also brought their bikes, scooters, and other forms of transportation to tackle the obstacle course. Kids had the chance to decorate them and draw out what they think the next obstacle course should include.

Tails on the Trails

The Morton Arboretum welcomed dogs and their families to its grounds on Sunday for the Tails on the Trails event. Guests and their furry friends enjoyed the outdoors and shopped around at the booths set up for their pets. The arboretum will have a Dog Admission Day on November 8.

Local UFC Fighter Ricardo Lamas Wins Fight

And finally coagulations to Naperville UFC Gym co-owner Ricardo Lamas, as the UFC featherweight won his fight against Bill Algeo over the weekend. “The Bully” went back and forth with Algeo in what would be the fight of the night over three rounds, but dominated the last one and went on to win by unanimous decision. After the fight Lamas talked about the possibility of retiring.

