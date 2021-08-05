School Mask Mandate | ICN Project Update | Local Olympian Earns Bronze

School Mask Mandate

Yesterday Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide school mask mandate. It will apply to pre-kindergarten through 12th grade schools as well as day cares, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must also be worn for all indoor extracurricular activities and sports. Universal masking is also now required in long-term care facilities. The governor is also requiring that all employees at state-operated congregate living facilities be vaccinated for COVID-19 by October 4. The new protocols were put into place in response to rising COVID-19 infection rates and the spread of the Delta variant.

ICN Project Update

After months of negotiations with several homeowners associations, the Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) gave an update on its proposed mosque complex at 248th Avenue. At last night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, ICN’s attorney Len Monson said the project has gone through several revisions. Those include reduced parking spaces, and placing a crossing guard at the intersection of the walking trail and 248th Avenue during peak service times mid-afternoon on Fridays, until 248th is improved. The project has been in limbo due to the unprecedented amount of community public comment, as well as being in negotiations with several homeowners associations that live close to the project. Those opposing ICN’s plan did not speak at last night’s meeting, but plan to do so at the August 18 meeting.

State Grant for Naper Settlement

Naper Settlement will receive a $700,000 state grant to help build its new welcome center. The $3.4 million Innovation Gateway will be a 3,200-square-foot entryway into the museum campus. Funding for the project is included in the state’s fiscal year 2022 budget. The Innovation Gateway will also include digital and interactive exhibits on Naperville’s history.

Irish Fest

West Suburban Irish will hold its inaugural Naperville Irish Fest tomorrow and Saturday at Frontier Sports Complex. The event will feature music, food, sports and artisans in celebration of Irish culture. It runs August 6 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and August 7 from noon until 10 p.m. Ticket information is available on the West Suburban Irish website.

Local Olympian Earns Bronze

Former Naperville Central girls soccer standout Casey Krueger (Short) is coming home from Tokyo with an Olympic medal. A defender on the U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team, the former Redhawk helped the U.S to a 4-3 victory over Australia in the third place match, earning the bronze medal. Upon her return from the Olympics , Krueger will resume playing with the Chicago Red Stars.

