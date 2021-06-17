Schmaltz Deli Move | Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance Workshop | JWEGSTRONG Fundraiser

Schmaltz Deli Move

Schmaltz Deli is one step closer to moving its flagship deli location to Lisle. On June 7 the Lisle Village Board approved the deli’s requests for a drive-thru, along with setback and landscape variances, at the deli’s proposed new location at 3011 Ogden Avenue. The popular Jewish deli has been at its original spot at 1513 N. Naper Blvd. in Naperville since 2004. This move would take it about a half mile east and give it a larger space to enable expanded service and a retail area. As reported by the Daily Herald, with those approvals now in place, Schmaltz CEO Mark Goodman hopes to close the sale on the new building by the end of the month. The new Schmaltz could be open for business sometime in 2022.

Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance Workshop

This Monday, June 21, city council members will review and consider a presentation about implementing an Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance in Naperville. The ordinance would require that some amount of new housing construction in the city be reserved for people with incomes lower than the area median income. Real estate consultant company SB Friedman Development Advisors will deliver the presentation. A copy can be found on the Naperville city website. Any Naperville residents who would like to comment must register by 4 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at the online speaker sign up.

JWEGSTRONG Fundraiser

A new fundraiser is being held in memory of a Naperville Central High School graduate who died from cancer in 2019. The inaugural Dinner Under the Justin Wegner Scoreboard will be held on Saturday, July 10, the second anniversary of Justin Wegner’s death. Wegner was just 22 when he died, having been diagnosed with a rare sarcoma cancer just after finishing his freshman year of college. In 2019 the community raised funds for a new scoreboard at the Memorial Field at Knoch Park, now named for Justin. The fundraiser will take place under that scoreboard at Knoch Park Memorial Field. It will feature dinner, live music, a silent auction, and a raffle to win prizes like a 1995 Harley Davidson donated by Wegner’s father. Proceeds for the event will help fund pediatric and DSRCT cancer research, yearly awards given in Wegner’s name, and gifts to kids on the 17th floor at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital given on Justin’s birthday, February 11. Ticket information is available on the JWEGSTRONG Foundation website.

Dancing With The Celebrities

Dancing With The Celebrities is back! The Career & Networking Center fundraiser will be dusting off its dance shoes to return on September 15 at Meson Sabika. The local celebrity dancers will be announced next week at Aurelio’s Pizza in Naperville, on June 23 at 6 p.m.

