Sandra Bland Vigil | Fry Y Executive Director | Mental Health Discussion

Sandra Bland Vigil

A vigil will be held tonight at 8:30 in honor of Sandra Bland. The Naperville native was arrested during a traffic stop in Waller County, Texas in 2015 and died three days later in jail while in police custody. Though authorities ruled her death a suicide, questions remained about the nature of her arrest and the circumstances surrounding her death. A petition was also started to create a mural in her honor in Naperville. The vigil will take place in Downtown Naperville at Centennial Park on the anniversary of her death.

Fry Y New Executive Director

The Fry Family YMCA on 95th Street has a new executive director. Stephanie Kuzelis has taken on the new role, bringing over 20 years of education and management experience to the job. She comes to the Y after serving as regional director of operations at The Learning Experience. Kuzelis hopes to provide leadership throughout the pandemic and beyond.

Mental Health Discussion

The Alive Center teamed up with Chicago-based Hope for the Day to host a live discussion on teen mental health. The free event is through the organization’s teen-led podcast program, Talk4Life. The virtual event will take place on July 15 at 2 p.m.

Virtual Marathon

A virtual marathon and relay, Pass the Plate, is being held to benefit Loaves & Fishes. You can either sign up on your own or as a relay team to complete the virtual run now through July 17. The registration fee is $10 for entry into a marathon or $5 per team member in the relay. All the proceeds will go toward Loaves & Fishes.