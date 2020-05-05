Safety Town | PPE Donations | D203 Summer School

Safety Town

Naperville Safety Town has canceled its summer program for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kids able to ride around on Safety Town vehicles to learn about bike and pedestrian safety, or practice fire evacuation drills. The Safety Town Summer Program is typically offered to children entering kindergarten or first grade. The Naperville Safety Town Commission is exploring the possibility of expanding their age range next summer to kids from kindergarten through second grade, to accommodate those who missed out this year. For now, parents of Safety Town aged kids are encouraged to check the Naperville Safety Town Facebook page for safety tips to share with their children.

PPE Donations

Yesterday the China General Chamber of Commerce made two stops in Naperville, to donate essential Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE. The group first gave 2,000 face masks to the Xilin Association, which offers in-home senior care that would not be possible without the use of PPE to keep both caregivers and clients safe. Then it was off to Edward Hospital, where the Chicago chamber dropped off an additional 10,000 masks and 900 face shields. The face coverings were provided courtesy of the Wanxiang (WAN-Zi-aang) America Corporation in Elgin, as part of a larger donation of over 1 million masks and 50,000 face shields across the state of Illinois.

D203 Summer School

At yesterday’s District 203 School Board of Education meeting, the group approved changes to the 2020 Summer Learning Program. Due to COVID-19, Summer School will only be conducted by remote learning with revised dates and courses at some levels. Since high school students earn credits towards graduation, their summer session will continue to be six weeks.

Edward, Elmhurst Hospitals Receive Recognition

Edward and Elmhurst Hospitals each earned an A in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2020 Hospital Safety Grades. The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to proving healthcare quality and safety. In addition, Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital each received five stars in the 2020 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

Dinosaur During Quarantine

If you ever wondered what dinosaurs are doing during quarantine the Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Naperville has you covered. The church wanted to uplift the spirits of the Naperville community during this difficult time, so they created a short fun film to encourage the community to “Stay Strong”. The short film features a dinosaur that gets into mischief doing all sorts of silly things in the church while everyone is home. The dinosaur also appears outside Edward Hospital in Naperville thanking all the healthcare workers.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!