Safe Travel Recommendations | Oswald’s COVID-19 Antibody Testing | Cosley Zoo Reopens

DuPage County Safe Travel Recommendations

The DuPage County Health Department is encouraging those who travel, particularly to areas with widespread COVID-19 transmission, to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel. Though the department is not issuing an Emergency Order as Chicago did, it does remind community members to be safe and mindful when traveling to and returning from destinations outside of Illinois. Travelers are asked to check if COVID-19 is prevalent in the area they are traveling to before departing, wear masks, social distance and wash or sanitize hands frequently.

Oswald’s COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Oswald’s Pharmacy will begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing starting Friday. Naperville’s oldest family owned pharmacy has officially been certified as a moderate complexity lab and holds a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certificate. The testing will determine whether an individual has been infected with COVID-19 in the past. The CDC says it does not currently have enough information to know whether having antibodies makes one immune to the virus or protected from reinfection. Those interested can book an appointment on Oswald’s website.

Cosley Zoo Reopens

Cosley Zoo is back open and ready for visitors. The zoo in Wheaton reopened to members on Monday and starting today will be open to all. Visitors must reserve timed-entry tickets online before arriving, and a limited number of guests will be allowed for each time slot. Other safety precautions include a one-way path through the zoo, a facemask requirement when social distancing can’t be maintained, and the closing of certain spots like the children’s play area and gift shop.

All American Swimmers:

The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association released its All American list this week. Over a dozen local girls received All American honors. Paige Collins and Alexa Puccini from Naperville Central are All Americans in the 100 butterfly. McKenna Stone, Laurel Bludgen, Aimee Patterson, and Kellie Willhite from Metea Valley are All Americans in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay and the 200-medley relay. Stone is also an All American in the 100 fly.

The two time defending state champions from Neuqua Valley received eight All American honors.Rachel Stege was honored in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Tiffanie Ruan in the 50 and 100 freestyle and Jane Riehs in diving. Tiffanie Ruan, Maxine Parkinson, Rachel Stege and Megan Ciezczak were cited for the 200 free relay. Ruan, Stege, Ciezczak and Izzy Harder were recognized for the 400 free relay. And Ruan, Parkinson and Ciezczak and Teagan Michalek were honored in the 200-medley relay.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!