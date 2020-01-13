Safe DuPage | Suicide Awareness Forum | Volunteer Open House

Safe DuPage

Naperville Councilman Kevin Coyne is launching Safe DuPage to help combat gun violence. The organization will aims to creating solutions for issues relating to crime and public safety. In an email Coyne said he plans on raising awareness for issues like the strong ties between substance abuse and crime, and gun violence and the high percentage of gun offenses committed by repeat offenders. Coyne said he plans on working with community leaders on hosting town halls and rallies on these topics to make DuPage County safer.

Suicide Awareness Forum

Naperville City Councilman John Krummen and DuPage County Board Member Dawn DeSart will host a suicide awareness forum tonight at the Naperville Municipal Center. “Community Conversations: Suicide Awareness and The Path Toward Hope” will have panelists from local health professions to discuss the issue and to learn about mental health intervention. The public will be able to ask them questions at the program, which will start at 6:30 P.M.

Volunteer Open House

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County hosted their annual Volunteer Open House on Saturday. Around 50 community members attended the event where they learned about the 10 programs and more than 50 volunteer opportunities in the forest preserve including butterfly monitoring, gardening, or helping out at special events. If you weren’t able to make it to the open house, there will be a Volunteer Information Session on January 30.

Preserve The Moment

Online voting for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve The Moment photo contest has begun. Community members can visit the forest preserve’s Facebook page to cast their vote on their favorite photo. Of the 828-photo submissions forest preserve judges have chosen nine finalists for the contest that began in April and ended at end of December last year. The top three vote getters will each win a cash prize with the first place winner walking away with $500.

