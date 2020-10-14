Runaway Teen | Naperville Family Gets National Mention | Miss Amazing Teen

Runaway Teen

The Naperville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. 15-year-old Mallory Glass was reported by her parents to have run away with another girl on October 11. The second girl was found and returned to her family on Tuesday, October 13. Mallory was last seen around midnight on October 11 in downtown Naperville, wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and tennis shoes. She is believed to be with an unknown adult male. If you have any information of her whereabouts, contact police at 630-420-6666.

Naperville Family Gets National Mention

A Naperville family got national attention when Senator Dick Durbin shared their story during the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Cathy and Les Williams have three sons with cystic fibrosis, one of whom died from the disease in 2019. Another son, as well as Les, has type-1 diabetes. Durbin said the Williams would not be able to afford the medical care needed for their family if the Supreme Court strikes down the Affordable Care Act in an upcoming case. Some speculate Barrett would support a ruling against ACA were she to be added to the court. Barrett told Durbin during her testimony that she is “not hostile to the ACA.”

Get Ballot Requests In

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek is telling voters who intend to vote by mail this election to apply this week for their mail-in ballots. Applications are accepted through October 29, but Kaczmarek recommends getting in requests by October 15 to allow time for delivery, completion of the ballot, and its return. She also encourages those who have received their mail-in ballots to fill them out and submit them as soon as possible. The clerk’s office says nearly 200,000 mail-in ballots have already been sent out.

Greene Farm Barn Photo Op

Fall is prime time for family photos, and the Greene Farm Barn is now available to serve as a backdrop. Bales of hay have been placed outside the bright red barn at the corner of Hobson and Greene roads for use in photo shoots. The barn is owned by the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. A group of community members have come together to work with the district to raise awareness of the barn, creating a website and Facebook page. They ask that anyone stopping to take photos share them on that page, and tag #TheGreeneBarn.

Miss Illinois’ Amazing Teen

And finally, congratulations to Lily Goodfellow, who’s been named Illinois’ Miss Amazing Teen. The Naperville Central senior took part in this year’s virtual Miss Amazing competition, which invites women and girls with disabilities to share their passions with the world. For the pageant, Lily showcased her passion for inclusion, submitting her video segment about disability awareness from NCHS’s student-based HawkTV- where she now has her own segment.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!