Route 59 Crash | Travis Scott Offer Rejected | Nutcracker On Ice

Route 59 Crash

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a Route 59 crash that left three people injured and a section of the road shut down for several hours yesterday. Police say around 1 p.m., a Dodge Charger driven by a 42-year-old man from Chicago crossed over the median near Platinum Avenue as it was traveling south on Rt. 59, striking a Freightliner truck driven by a 36-year-old man from Chicago. The driver of the Charger suffered life-threatening injuries. The passenger in his car, and the driver of the Freightliner had less severe injuries; all parties were taken to a local hospital. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 630-305-5477.

Travis Scott Offer Rejected

The families of two friends from Naperville killed in the Astroworld tragedy are declining an offer from Travis Scott to pay for funeral expenses, according to a report by CBS 2 Chicago. 21-year-old Franco Patino and 20-year old Jacob Jurinek had gone to the Houston venue to hear Scott perform as an early celebration for Jurinek’s birthday. They died during a crowd surge at the concert. The families of both have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Scott and event organizers.

Santa’s Workshop

Santa has come to town for the holiday season. The Riverwalk Café at Rotary Hill in downtown Naperville has been transformed into Santa’s magical workshop. Little boys and girls can stop by to tell Old St. Nick what they want for Christmas this year. Visits are socially distanced and face coverings need to be worn inside the shop. Reservations are required. You can reserve a time slot on the Naperville Park District website.

Nutcracker on Ice

The Nutcracker on Ice is coming to Seven Bridges Ice Arena in Woodridge. The show is a cooperative effort between the arena and Creative Ice Theatre (CIT). The two launched the show last year as a way to keep skaters engaged during the pandemic, but had to film it rather than perform it live due to rising COVID numbers. This year the event will be held in front of a live audience on December 18 and 19. Ticket information is available on the Creative Ice Theatre website.

