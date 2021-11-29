Robotics Restaurant | Santa in Naperville | Naper Lights

Nala Robotics Restaurant

A fully-operated robot kitchen is now open right here in Naperville. Nala Robotics has created a multi-cuisine robotic kitchen at the Mall of India food court at 776 South Route 59. Employees greet customers and take orders, which are then sent to the artificial intelligence-powered robot chef. Nala’s co-founder said this technology addresses pandemic-era issues, including the labor shortage.

NCC Moving to NCAA Division III Quarterfinals

North Central College football is moving on to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals for a second consecutive season. The Cardinals defeated the 11th ranked University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse Eagels 34 to 20 on Saturday. NCC will host Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at noon on Saturday December 4th. That game can be seen live on NCTV17.

#TDHSanta

Old St. Nick has left his home in the North Pole to make a special visit to Naperville for the Team Doyle Hulsey’s 12 Nights of Santa Claus. Over the weekend, the big man in red began to visit local neighborhoods on his four-wheel ride. The event runs every night through December 8. Each evening, one non-profit is spotlighted, including NCTV17 tomorrow night. Santa’s route and which organization is highlighted can be found on the #TDHSanta website.

Santa Hotline and Mailbox

Santa isn’t just taking to the streets this holiday season. He’s ready to receive letters and wish lists in his mailbox located in Downtown Naperville. Kids can drop off their letters on Main Street by the Van Buren parking lot until December 20, and they’ll receive a personalized note back. And starting today, registration for Santa’s hotline is open. Little boys and girls will receive a personal phone call from Santa Claus or Mrs. Claus from December 7 through December 9. You can register a time slot on the Naperville Park District website.

Naper Lights

The annual Naper Lights holiday display by the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is back in Downtown Naperville. The free holiday event features 150,000 lights and lit up figures, lights synced to music, and a colorful arch on Foyo Plaza. Naper Lights is open every day through New Year’s Eve from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Water Street.

Parade of Lights

Naperville’s Parade of Lights was back over the weekend. The Rotary Club of Naperville and Downtown Naperville Alliance teamed up to hold the holiday parade, which featured festivities and brightly lit floats. The 2021 Parade of Lights was a fundraiser for the rotary club’s charities, with all proceeds going to Naperville area non-profits.