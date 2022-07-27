Robbery At Knifepoint | North Central Interim President | DuPage County Fair

Robbery At Knifepoint

Naperville police say last night a person was robbed at knifepoint in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Fitness Drive. The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. Police say a person with a knife approached the victim, demanding cash and personal items. No one was injured. The suspect, who fled on foot, is described as a white or Hispanic man of unknown age, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 200 lbs. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a mask. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

North Central Interim President

The North Central College Board of Trustees has named Dr. Donna M. Carroll as Interim President. She’ll start the role on August 1. Carroll is the former president of Dominican University in River Forest, a job she held for 27 years before retiring. Carroll is taking over for President Troy D. Hammond, who recently resigned after nearly 10 years in the role. The board hopes to appoint a permanent president prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

DuPage County Fair

The DuPage County Fair returns this weekend, after being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. This time around the fair will run three days rather than its usual five, but it’s still packed full of family fun. Vendors and carnival rides will be at the south end of the fairgrounds, with garden tours and an area for demonstrations on the north side. And this year, the fairgrounds’ Building No. 2 will serve as a beer garden. The fair runs 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. Ticket information and a full run-down of each day’s events can be found on the DuPage County Fair website.

Edward Hospital Among Top Ten In State

U.S. News & World Report ranked Naperville’s Edward Hospital among the top ten best hospitals in Illinois. Edward came in at number eight among the 205 that were evaluated. Factors considered included health equity measures, procedures and adult specialty care. Edward got high marks for gastroenterology & GI surgery, pulmonology & lung surgery, and urology. First on the best in Illinois list was Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, which also ranked No. 9 in the nation.

North Central Preseason Ranking

North Central College football is entering the 2022 season with its highest preseason ranking ever. The D3football.com preseason poll, released yesterday, listed the Cardinals as No. 2 in the country. The top ranked team is Mary Hardin Baylor from Texas, who defeated NCC in the National Championship game back in December. North Central kicks off the 2022 season on September 10 at Wabash College under new head coach Brad Spencer.