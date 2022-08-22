Road Projects Delayed | Crime Stoppers Turns 40 | #1 Naperville Spots

Road Projects Delayed

Several city road construction projects have been delayed as a result of a seven-week equipment operator strike. According to Bill Novack, director of Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering and Development department, North Aurora Road improvements west of Route 59, the Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) resurfacing contract and the City resurfacing project were all impacted. The bulk of the North Aurora Road construction should be completed by the end of the year but final steps may not be finished until 2023. The MFT project still has work to be done near Welch Elementary School and Mill Street School. The city says it will coordinate with the schools to best minimize impact. And more than half of the streets planned to be repaved in the City resurfacing project will likely not be done, and will instead be refactored into 2023 street resurfacing bid projects.

Naperville Crime Stoppers Turns 40

This month Naperville Crime Stoppers is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The group, which works with the police, public, and media to help provide information about crime and criminals, was formed on August 20, 1982. Anyone interested in providing a tip about an area crime may do so anonymously through the group’s tip line at 630-420-6006. Tips may also be sent in through the Naperville Crime Stoppers Facebook page or by email.

Heroes & Helicopters

On Saturday, a planned “Heroes & Helicopters” program at Frontier Sports Complex went on unfortunately with no helicopter, due to weather issues. But the event focused on local safety services and organizations still gave the public a chance to visit with first responders and check out their trucks and equipment. There were also community organizations like 360 Youth Services, DuPagePads, the Naperville Area Humane Society, and the DuPage County Health Department on hand to talk about services they offer to the public. The event was sponsored by state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr and state Sen. Laura Ellman.

#1 Naperville Spots

Fort Hill Fitness and the Naperville Riverwalk both ranked number one in recent Glancer Magazine awards. The Riverwalk was rated Best Park District Facility in DuPage County in the magazine’s Readers Choice Awards. And Fort Hill Fitness was chosen as Best Family Fitness Facility in DuPage County. This was the third year that Fort Hill Fitness took the number one slot. Currently the facility is running a special of no enrollment fee for new members through August 31.

NCTV17.org

Please note that we have changed our NCTV17 website and email signatures to “dot org,” to better reflect our nonprofit status.