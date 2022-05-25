Riverwalk Funding | Fox Yard | VFW Poppy Drive

Congressman Foster’s Requests Riverwalk Funds

On Tuesday, Illinois District 11 Representative Bill Foster requested $900,000 for the City of Naperville to be used on improvements to the Naperville Riverwalk Eagle Street Gateway and the Riverwalk’s general accessibility. The ask was one of 15 total projects Foster requested funding for as part of the House Appropriations Committee’s Community Project Funding totaling over $28 million dollars, with individual projects ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. Foster’s plans must now be approved by the House Appropriations committee as part of Fiscal Year 2023 government spending.

DuPage COVID Testing Site Changes

The DuPage County Health Department announced it will close the COVID-19 testing site at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park after Friday, May 27. Additionally, the testing site at the DuPage County Fairgrounds will move from inside Building 4 to the parking lot next to Building 1. The changes come with the increase in other testing options, including at-home tests which the DCHD encourages residents to order online. More information on DuPage County testing sites is available on the DCHD website.

Fox Valley Mall ‘Fox Yard’

Fox Valley Mall announced that it will soon begin work on ‘Fox Yard,’ a new open-air green space that will host events and entertainment as well as provide a communal space for shoppers and Lumen Apartments residents. The area will include a walking trail, dog park, lawn games and a large stage for event purposes. Fox Yard is one acre in size and is located east of the mall adjacent to the still under construction apartment complex, which is set to be ready for occupancy in September.

Buddy Poppy Drive

Today begins Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873’s annual Buddy Poppy Days, in which donations are taken in support of veterans. Volunteers will be stationed at a number of sites around Naperville from Wednesday until Sunday to collect donations, including several Jewel Osco grocery stores, Trader Joe’s and Casey’s. All who donate will be given a small red poppy, the official memorial flower of the VFW. Donations can also be made via check mailed to the VFW Post or online. They will also be accepted on Monday near the band shell during Naperville’s Memorial Day celebrations.