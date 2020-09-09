Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan | Illumination To Be Drive-Thru | Remote Learning Update

Riverwalk 2031 Master Plan

This morning the Naperville Riverwalk Commission unanimously voted to approve its 2031 master plan. The popular spot will turn 50 years old in 11 years and could welcome 12 new projects. Those include an extension to the south section of the Riverwalk between Hillside Road and Martin Avenue, reimagining the Grand Pavilion, and adding a lower walkway to the Riverwalk on Eagle Street. The master plan will be sent to the Riverwalk’s Planning, Design, and Construction Commission for final tweaks before it goes to city council. Riverwalk commissioners will then turn their focus to funding efforts.

Drive-Thru Illumination

This year’s annual Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum will be a driving experience. Returning for its eighth year, the altered event will feature new displays, a customized music soundtrack, and exhibits that are returning favorites. Guests will remain in their cars for the 30 to 40 minute experience and can tune in to a synced musical soundtrack on their radio while driving through a two-mile road in the arboretum. Hours will be extended this year to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets will go on sale October 1 for members, and October 8 for the general public. The event runs November 20 through January 3.

D204 Remote Learning Update

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting Dr. Adrian Talley, the district’s superintendent, gave an update on remote learning. Talley said students would not be in school full-time until the state moves into phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan. However he also mentioned that high schools are looking into the possibility of bringing in some students in the school as early as next week, and establishing a process in which the district can start a hybrid model. The school district’s current plan is for school to run remotely at least until October 30.

D203 In Person Meeting

Last night, Naperville School District 203 held their first in-person school board meeting since March. The meeting was at Naperville Central’s cafeteria to comply with social distancing mandates. Superintendent Dan Bridges provided an update on the Return to Learn 2.0 plan and the start of the school year. Also at the meeting, it was announced that five board members received recognition awards from the Illinois Association of School Boards: Kristin Fitzgerald, Charles Cush, Kristine Gericke, Paul Leong, and Donna Wandke.

Labor Department Visit

In celebration of Labor Day, U.S. Department of Labor staff visited their hometowns – including Naperville’s own Jonathan Wolfson – the Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Policy. Wolfson and a representative from the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce toured Spanesi – Americas and discussed Spanesi’s history and how the collision repair equipment manufacturer and other local businesses have adapted to recent labor changes.

