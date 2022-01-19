Ribfest to Wheaton? | Apparent Murder-Suicide | NCTV17 Recognition

Ribfest to Wheaton?

The Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest may be moving to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. On Tuesday the DuPage County Public Works Committee gave a unanimous informal consensus to allow the event to move forward, subject to coordination with the DuPage County Election Division. The committee said proposed dates for Ribfest are June 17 through June 20, which would fall right in the middle of early voting held at the fairgrounds for the primary on June 28. This approval is just one step in the process: organizers still need to get permits for the event and the go ahead from the City of Wheaton. Ribfest had been a fixture in Naperville for 32 years, until construction work at Knoch Park prompted its move. The festival had been slated to be held in Romeoville over the past two years but those instances were canceled due to the pandemic.

Apparent Murder-Suicide

Two people are dead after what Naperville police are calling an apparent murder-suicide. At around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court for a report of a domestic incident, according to a Naperville Police Department press release. After many unsuccessful attempts to get a response, the Naperville Special Response team entered the apartment and found a female victim who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she was confirmed dead. First responders later found the body of a male suspect in the apartment, identified as the woman’s ex-husband from Michigan. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 630-420-6665.

New NCHS Principal

Naperville School District 203 has selected Jackie Thornton to be the new principal of Naperville Central High School, starting July 1. Thornton served as Central’s assistant principal for curriculum and instruction for 19 years. She will be the first woman to take on the role. She will replace current NCHS principal Bill Wiesbrook who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Social Service Funds

The Naperville City Council is looking to give a hand-up to local social services organizations that help residents. Last night officials approved $450,000 in grant funding allocations to support groups that assist those with low- to moderate-income backgrounds in areas including emergency shelter and food services, various counseling services, and physical, mental, or developmental disability programs. Another $50,000 will be distributed throughout the city as the council sees fit. Mayor Steve Chirico called into question the methodology behind how funding is allocated. Some city council members agreed, but ultimately voted to approve the grant funding allocations for social services organizations. The grant funds, which will come from food and beverage tax money, are expected to be distributed among 35 social services organizations, with allocations ranging from $125 to more than $47,000.

NCTV17 Recognition

And finally, Naperville Community Television (NCTV17) was proud to receive a proclamation from the City of Naperville in recognition of the station’s 35th anniversary. Last night city council declared January as Naperville Community Television Channel 17 Month. Among those on hand to receive recognition were Board President Kader Sakkaria, Executive Director Liz Spencer, and Operations Director Carl Schultz. NCTV17 has been informing, engaging and connecting the City of Naperville since 1987.

