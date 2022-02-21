Ribfest Moving to DuPage Fairgrounds | Portrait of a Soldier | BrightSide Theatre Production

Ribfest Moving to DuPage County Fairgrounds

The Exchange Club of Naperville announced that the 33rd annual Ribfest will be held at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton this summer. Visitors will be able to enter the carnival, rib vendors, and family fun area and exhibits with no entry fee. The entertainment site with premium artists will require a ticket purchase. VIP tickets will also be available. Ribfest won’t just be changing venues. The event will be held over Father’s Day Weekend from June 17 to June 20.

House Fire

On Sunday at around 2:46 p.m., the Naperville Fire Department responded to a report of a single-family house fire on the 300 block of Hazelwood Drive. When personnel arrived, there was heavy fire at the back of the home, as well as heavy smoke from all sides. Residents got out of the home safely and were evaluated for burn injuries and smoke inhalation at the scene. One firefighter had a minor injury that didn’t require medical attention. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The residence was deemed uninhabitable.

Portrait Of A Soldier

On Sunday, the Naperville Public Library opened a special, limited-time exhibit called “Portrait of a Soldier.” The traveling display features a hand-sketched portrait of every Illinois service member who has been killed in action since 9/11. Drawings of more than 300 members of the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines are featured. The exhibit will be on display at the 95th Street Library until March 6.

Feed the Need

Volunteers spent their weekend packing meals at the Feed My Starving Children Feed the Need! MobilePack event. Feed the Need Illinois is an informal group of Naperville area churches, congregations, and civic organizations that work together to put on the event. This year’s goal was to fund over one million meals. The meals were packed on-site at North Central College.

BrightSide Theatre Production

Naperville’s BrightSide Theatre will be putting on “Disney’s The Descendants: The Musical.” The show is part of the BrightSide Theatre Youth Project, which provides professional and educational learning experiences for grade school to high school students interested in exploring musical theater. The production will also include an ASL and audio described/touch tour performance, sponsored by the Naperville Lions Club. The musical will take place February 26 to March 6 at the theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College.

