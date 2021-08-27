Ribfest Discussion | Park District Donation | Football Fridays

Ribfest Discussion

Despite a push to make it happen, the Naperville Park Board of Commissioners last night decided to reject a proposal to host Ribfest on the city’s south side. An organizer behind the popular event made a pitch to the park board asking for support in using Frontier Sports Park. Ribfest, an annual event put on by the Exchange Club of Naperville, is seeking a new home after shelving plans to relocate to Romeoville from Naperville. The park board decided it will pass on hosting the event and cited concerns about the location and financial and operational impacts. The board, however, is open to other proposals that may include a different location, possible agreement to share funds and efforts to get community input.

Park District Donation

Also last night, the Naperville park board approved a resolution naming a portion of Knoch Knolls Park after Frank Rus for his land donation to the park district. The gift agreement also approved grants the district the property rights to approximately 40 acres at 10 South 966 Knoch Knolls Road. The park district would like to use the property, which includes a one-story home, to increase recreational programming, services and facilities. The naming and property donation are expected to be made official at the end of October.

Wonderful World of Wheels

The Naperville Park District’s Wonderful World of Wheels event is back for the 22nd year. Children and families will be able to see vehicles like police cars, fire trucks, and the park district’s Reggie the Veggie tractor that runs on vegetable oil. The free event takes place on September 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Whole Foods Market in Naperville.

Football Fridays

High school sports are back in full swing. Football Friday returns tonight with five exciting local matchups. You can catch the full game highlights from the gridiron plus the other fall sports with brand new episodes of Naperville Sports Weekly airing Sunday nights at 6:30. You can also find the latest episode, highlights and stories on NCTV17’s Naperville Sports Weekly page.