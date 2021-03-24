Ribfest 2021 | Naperville Township Candidate Count | Prom, Graduation Plans

Ribfest 2021

Ribfest is returning this year, though it will be in its new location, and with some new safety measures put into place. According to an ABC 7 Chicago report, the summer festival hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville will have less people this year, and is adding in social distancing, more hand sanitizing stations, and spacing at food and drink lines. Ribfest 2021 will be held from July 1 to July 4 at Deer Crossing Park in Romeoville. More details about the event such as bands, ticket information and capacity caps have not yet been announced, but will be updated on the Ribfest website.

Naperville Township Candidate Count

The Illinois Supreme Court has denied an appeal by six Republican Naperville Township candidates to allow votes for them to be counted on the April 6 ballot. An appellate court had earlier ruled that votes for those candidates would not be counted, as they were never certified by the township clerk to be forwarded to the DuPage County Clerk. The six include Lynda Segneri for supervisor, Barbara Lukoff for clerk, Gary Vician for assessor, and Thomas Laz, Gabby Serna, and Bill Breyne for trustee. They had been chosen by a group of 17 residents who caucused outside of the Naperville Township offices the same night the Naperville Township Republican Organization held a virtual caucus to select their own slate of candidates. Now only votes for the two candidates chosen by the Republican organization will count. Both are running unopposed.

Garden Plot Registration

Residents and nonresidents can now register for a spot at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots. The plots come in various sizes and are available to give community members a chance to show off their green thumb throughout the growing season, which begins in May. They’re located at 811 S. West Street. Registration information is available on the Naperville Park District website.

Prom, Graduation Plans

After COVID-19 concerns canceled key senior events last year, District 203 high schools have begun making plans for this year’s prom and graduation. Naperville North’s prom is set to take place on May 8 at the Abbington. It will be limited to 400 people, and held in two different sessions. North’s graduation will be on June 6 in the school’s football stadium. Only two adults per student will be allowed to attend. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved into the Fieldhouse. Masks are required for all. Naperville Central has planned prom for May 1, also at the Abbington. The event will be just for seniors, and have two seatings. Graduation will be on June 6, with details still being determined.

