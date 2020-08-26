Restaurant Mask Mandate | Celebrating Women’s Suffrage | Kite Fly Canceled

Restaurant Mask Mandate

Governor J.B. Pritzker has ordered that restaurant and bar patrons in our state wear a mask during all interactions with servers or other employees. The new rule, taking effect today, is in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Patrons must be masked when ordering and anytime wait staff come to the table to drop off or remove food, or check in. Today also marks the start of new restrictions for Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties. Bars and restaurants there may no longer offer indoor dining and must close by 11:00 p.m. Gathering sizes are now limited to 25 people or less, or 25% of a room’s capacity.

Mask Up, Naperville

The City of Naperville is taking its own steps to remind community members to mask up. It’s released a public service announcement featuring Mayor Steve Chirico and members of the city council donning masks to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. The city also reminds residents to follow the 3 W’s: watch your distance from others, wash or sanitize hands frequently, and of course, wear that mask when you’re inside or can’t keep a safe distance from others.

New Exhibit Honors Women

Today Naper Settlement is honoring 100 years of women’s suffrage as they celebrate the opening of a new exhibit. Women: Waves of Change takes a look at the civic change created by women both in Naperville and beyond over the past 150 years. It’s part of the museum’s 2020 HERstory celebration, which shines a spotlight on the contributions women have made to society. This morning suffragist reenactors took a stroll down Aurora Avenue, prior to a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially launch the exhibit opening.

Celebrating Women’s Suffrage

This morning, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce and Chamber 630 Women in Business committees also celebrated the passage of the 19th Amendment, hosting the “Casting a Historic Vote” event in the parking lot of Ike and Oak Brewing Company and Legends Bar and Grill. Director of Learning Experiences at Naper Settlement, Jeanne Schultz Angel spoke about how the 19th Amendment was passed and how women’s rights have evolved throughout the years.

And the League of Women Voters of Naperville paid their own tribute to the historic anniversary this morning, laying yellow roses and “Votes for Women” sashes at the graves of three of Naperville’s notable figures in the fight for women’s rights. Those honored were Elizabeth Nichols Simpson, Hope Reed Cody and Frances Adaline “Addie” Cody.

Seniors of the Year

The Naperville Senior Task Force has named Sandy Benson and Joe Jobst as its 2020 Seniors of the Year. Benson is the Executive Council President of District 203’s HURRAH program, a supporter of several other local organizations, and an NCTV17 Board Member. Jobst has volunteered at West Suburban Community Pantry for more than 10 years, logging hundreds of hours. The two recipients will be honored at the September 1 Naperville City Council meeting.

Kite Fly Canceled

The Naperville Park District has canceled the Kite Fly scheduled for August 30. The event, which was to be held at Frontier Sports Complex, was called off in light of the rising COVID-19 positivity rates in Will County. The Kite Fly was to be a scaled down version of the annual Frontier Kite Fly, which is usually held in June. The park district hopes to bring the event back in 2021.

