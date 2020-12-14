Reopen School Rally | COVID Vaccine Scams | Calvary Light Show

Rally to Reopen Schools

Yesterday, some District 204 parents held a “rally to reopen” schools. While the group, IPSD 204 Parents Advocating for Choice, supports remote learning for families who want it, they also want a choice to bring their kids back to the classroom for full in-person learning. Around 100 people gathered at the rally in front of the main District 204 building to listen to multiple speakers including former CEO of Chicago Public Schools, Paul Vallas. The group also started a petition on change.org addressing District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley, the school board, and teachers union to share the request for the choice to return to in-person learning. On the flip side, a petition on change.org is asking the school district to remain in remote learning until health metrics show it is safe to offer hybrid learning. And on Friday the district sent out an email to families to explain their plan to transition to hybrid learning starting January 19. You can view NCTV17’s live coverage of the event here.

COVID-19 Vaccine Scam Warning

COVID-19 vaccines aren’t far off, but the Federal Trade Commission and Naperville Police Department have issued warnings to be aware of potential vaccine-related scams. The FTC says you will likely not need to pay anything out of pocket to get vaccinated, you cannot pay to be put on a vaccination list or move up the list, and no legitimate vaccination service will ask for your social security number, credit card, or bank details to get the vaccine.

Yard Waste Collection Ends

Friday is the last day for yard waste collection in 2020 for bagged and bundled waste. If you still have leaves in front of your home, the City of Naperville asks that you not rake them into the street, as that can create drainage issues with rain and snow in the winter. Collection will resume on March 15, when waste will need to be bagged and stickered for collection.

Calvary Church Light Show

Calvary Church is offering a safe holiday celebration with its first outdoor laser light shows – Calvary Christmas Laser show. The lights tell the story of Christmas as it’s displayed on the church’s building. People watch from their cars and can tune into the radio for music synced up to the light show. It’s open to the public and will run until December 18 from 6-9 p.m.