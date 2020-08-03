Remote Start for D203, D204 | Local NFL Player Opts-Out | India Day

Remote Start for D203, D204

Tonight Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 will present their updated return to school plan at their board meetings. Both districts had initially planned to offer an option of either hybrid learning or remote. But after guidance from the State Board of Education, they decided to start with full online learning instead. District 203 will reevaluate every six weeks, while District 204 plans to continue remote learning through October 30 with the option to extend as needed. This morning a small group gathered outside District 203’s administration building to protest the district’s decision. They voiced concerns about the online option not being effective for special needs students and affecting the emotional and mental health of students.

Greene Barn Virtual 5k & 1-Mile Dash

Friends of the Greene Barn is hosting a virtual 5k and a one-mile family dash fundraiser to help benefit the barn located in the Greene Valley Forest Preserve in Naperville. Through August 30, community members can enter a raffle for three gift cards by taking part and snapping and posting a selfie near the barn on the Greene Barn Facebook page. Or, you can be entered by simply giving a donation on the Community Foundation of The Fox Valley River’s website. Raffle winners will be announced August 31.

Local NFL Player Opts-Out Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Local NFL player and Naperville North graduate Matt LaCosse announced he will be opting out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns over COVID-19. LaCosse has been in the NFL since 2015 and spent last season as the starting tight end for the New England Patriots. Naperville Central grad and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate recently announced he has fully recovered from COVID-19 and recently released a PSA encouraging people who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate plasma. Brate does intend to play this season.

India Day

“India Day 2020 is coming to YOU,”. Though the original August 9 event couldn’t go on due to concerns about COVID-19, Indian Community Outreach‘s biggest annual event has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 15. From 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., the virtual event will feature Bollywood stars as well as local talent performing on Facebook Live. A car parade starting at 7 p.m. will weave through selected neighborhoods with vehicles decorated for the occasion. And the grand finale comes at 9:30 p.m. and will feature a fireworks show in Frontier Park, where people can watch from their cars.

