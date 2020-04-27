Remembering Peg Price | Naperville’s COVID Dashboard | Broc Rutter NFL

Remembering Peg Price

Former Naperville mayor Margaret “Peg” Price has died according to Positively Naperville. Price was Naperville’s first and only female mayor serving two terms from 1983 to 1991. She also served as a city councilwoman and was a big advocate for moving the city’s municipal center to its current location on Eagle Street. Price was 87 years old.

Naperville’s COVID Dashboard

The City of Naperville published a COVID-19 monitoring resource for the public. Residents can view the current number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois, Will County, DuPage County, and Naperville respectively with the provided graphs. The total number of confirmed patients being treated at Edward Hospital and bed usage at the hospital can also be tracked with the charts. The charts and graphs are updated daily, using public data released by health departments and Edward Hospital.

Local COVID-19 Update

Per the city’s dashboard Naperville currently has 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Edward Hospital is currently treating 53 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, but reported no new deaths from the virus over the last 72 hours. Edward has discharged 179 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began. The latest statistics from DuPage County show 2,447 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths. Will County reports 2,127 cases and 133 deaths.

Broc Rutter NFL

Although he did not hear his name announced in the NFL Draft, North Central College quarterback Broc Rutter has signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. The Neuqua Valley product threw for over 14,000 yards and 145 touchdowns in his record breaking four-year career as a Cardinal, culminating in a National Championship victory over the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in December. The Gagliardi winning signal caller joins the NFC Champions, who currently have three other quarterbacks on the roster.

