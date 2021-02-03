Region 8 To Phase 4 | CityGate West Vote Tabled | Winter Sports Return

Region 8 To Phase 4

The Illinois Department of Public Health says Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, can move into Phase 4, effective today. The region qualified for the move after having 3 consecutive days of a rolling positivity rate of 6.5% or less and meeting hospital bed availability and COVID-19 patient metrics. The transition means parties of up to 10 people are permitted in bars and restaurants, retail and personal care shops can operate at up to 50% occupancy, and select indoor recreation spots can reopen at a capacity of 50% or 50 or less customers. A full list of Phase 4 guidelines can be found on the IDPH website.

CityGate West Vote Tabled

Naperville City Council tabled a vote on the proposed CityGate West development planned near I-88 and Route 59. Multiple council members at the meeting last night said they like this project, but there were too many hurdles and unknowns to approve it right now. Council cited concerns about affordable housing, lack of parking, not meeting zoning requirements, and the unknown timeline of the full project. The Naperville Development Partnership and Indian Prairie School District 204 also oppose the development as presented. Council advised the petitioner to work with those organizations and city staff before the issue returns to the dais in four weeks.

Veteran’s Park Renovations

The Naperville Park District will begin renovating Veterans Park this month. Plans for the park at 303 E. Gartner Road include installing new flags and flagpoles, updating the lighting, and renovating pavers and the driveway apron. The work should be complete by Memorial Day.

Winter Sports Return

After over three months without high school sports in the state of Illinois, Naperville area teams are back in competition starting tonight. Naperville North boys swimming and diving travels to Neuqua Valley to kick off the winter sports season. The IHSA announced on Monday that relay races will be allowed this year, after not being permitted back in the fall. You’ll be able to find that highlight as well as all the upcoming local winter sport highlights on nctv17.com or the NCTV17 Sports Youtube page.

