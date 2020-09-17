Region 7 Under 6.5% Benchmark | Townhome Plan For Little Friends’ Passes | Original Rainbow Cone in Naperville

Region 7 Under 6.5% Benchmark

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday that Region 7 has lowered its positivity rate under the 6.5% benchmark, dropping to 6.4%. The region, comprised of Will and Kankakee counties, has been under additional restrictions for three weeks, after surpassing an 8% rolling seven-day positivity rate. If the rate remains under 6.5% for an additional two days, mitigations will likely be lifted, and the region can be restored to phase 4.

Townhome Plan for Little Friends’ Land Passes

At last night’s Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the group passed a conditional use for 45 single family attached townhomes to be built on Little Friends’ campus. The commission also unanimously approved a yard setback and a height variance for the proposed Ram West Capital plan for the development to be known as Heritage Place. The meeting went on for more than five hours due to public comment, most of which was in opposition of the proposal. But commissioners supported the plan as it includes preserving the Kroehler Mansion, and because Ram West Capital made revisions from the version they presented to the Historic Preservation Commission. Those include reducing the number of townhomes from 47 to 45 and adjusting their front-yard setbacks from 15 to 22 feet. The matter will now go to city council.

Senior Center Turns Five

Yesterday the Naperville Senior Center had a ribbon cutting to celebrate its five-year anniversary. Joining them were community members, city council members, and of course the center’s seniors. Located at 1504 N. Naper Boulevard, the center is known for its family feel, and fun activities.

10-Year-Old Gives to Businesses

Yesterday Jane Temple gave a gift to five downtown Naperville businesses. The 10-year-old spent her summer making and selling fairy baskets to raise funds for businesses in need. She and her mom made about $2,000 in profits, which they handed out to Beidelman Furniture, Dean’s Clothing, The Lantern, Pandora, and perhaps Jane’s favorite – Naper Nuts and Sweets. She’ll continue her efforts in the new season, moving on to fall-themed pots.

Original Rainbow Cone in Naperville

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! The five-flavor Original Rainbow Cone has arrived in downtown Naperville. The chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet stack can be picked up from the Rainbow Ice Cream truck at 130 S. Jefferson Avenue through Sunday. The colorful cone has been a Chicago staple since 1926. Hours are today and tomorrow 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. And the sweetest part? A portion of the sales will go to the DuPage Children’s Museum right here in Naperville.

