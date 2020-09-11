Region 7 Restrictions Remain | City Financial Dashboard | Coat Drive

Region 7 Restrictions Remain

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that Region 7 of the Restore Illinois Plan, which includes Will County, will remain under strict mitigations. In effect since August 26, the restrictions were placed when the region surpassed an 8% positivity rate. Under current guidelines indoor dining is not allowed and group gatherings cannot exceed 25 people. The region is currently at 7.5%. The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue monitoring the region, which can move back to Phase 4 regulations when it averages 6.5% or lower over a 14-day period.

New City Financial Dashboard

The City of Naperville launched a new financial dashboard that highlights the city’s financial impacts from and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The community can see how the city budgets, how revenues and expenses have been impacted, and what actions have been taken. The dashboard will be updated once a month or more as circumstances dictate.

Rotary Club Coat Drive

The Noon Rotary Club of Naperville is asking for the community to contribute to their coat drive. Homeless veterans are usually given donations and other supplies on the Rotary’s “Stand Down Day” in November. But due to the pandemic, the “Stand Down Day” event will not be held. The coat drive will end September 26 and the group will package and hand deliver the coats to area shelters. You can find the full list of drop-off locations here.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Exchange Club of Naperville is holding a 9/11 remembrance ceremony today at 6 p.m. The remembrance will take place at the Commander Dan Shanower Memorial, located behind the Naperville Municipal Center. Shanower was a Naperville native and Navy officer who died at his post in the Pentagon on 9/11. You can also watch the ceremony live on nctv17.com. In the event of rain or other inclement weather, the event will be canceled.