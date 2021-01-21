Region 7 In Tier 1 | New Islamic Center | Ice Skating Rinks

Region 7 In Tier 1

The Illinois Department of Public Health has moved Region 7 into Tier 1 mitigations. The shift means that limited indoor dining can return to Will and Kankakee counties, with up to 25 people or 25% capacity of a room allowed. Social gatherings of up to 25 people or 25% capacity are now acceptable. This also opens up the door for more sports opportunities, with sports labeled low or medium risk able to begin competitive games, and those labeled high risk to begin practicing in full. Region 8, which consists of DuPage and Kane counties, remains in Tier 2.

New Islamic Center

770 written comments were submitted and 160 people signed up to speak about a newly proposed Islamic Center of Naperville at last night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Due to time constraints, the contents of the written comments were posted into record and then summed up at the meeting. Staff said most were in support of the new property proposed for the 13.36-acre site at 3540 248th Avenue. The plan calls for a mosque, school, multi-purpose hall, gymnasium, and mosque expansion to be built over the next 40 years. Commissioners said most of the comments in opposition brought up concerns about increased traffic. At the end of the meeting, close to 2,000 submitted names were shown, with the majority in support of the proposed project. Planning and Zoning commissioners will continue discussion on the matter at their February 3 meeting.

Summer School 2021

Naperville School District 203 discussed plans for this year’s summer school at its latest meeting. The recommendation is for early childhood through eighth grade students to attend a four-week term for five days a week. A new digital art class for junior high students would be added. High school students would have all the typical summer school classes offered, plus a new essential for high school honors math class and three other enrichment courses. The district’s summer music and science camps are also part of the plan. The plan is for students to receive in-person instruction as much as possible. The board will make a final vote at a later meeting.

Chamber Chair-Elect

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has selected a Chair-Elect for its Board of Directors. The group has chosen Christina Caton Kitchel to take over the role from Ian Holzhauer in 2022. The board will also welcome 12 new members this month.

Ice Skating

The ice skating rink at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park is now open and ready for use. The Naperville Park District is posting red or green flags at each of their five skating areas to let the public know whether or not they are ready for skaters. Red means no, green means, it’s a go. Currently Wolf’s Crossing is the only rink that’s skate-worthy. Information on all the rinks and their readiness is available on the park district’s website.

