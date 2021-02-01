Region 7 in Phase 4 | Winter Wonderland | Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Region 7 in Phase 4

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Region 7, which includes Will County, is moving to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan effective today. Parties of up to 10 people are now permitted inside bars and restaurants, retail and personal care spaces can operate at no more than 50% occupancy, museums can resume operations at 25% occupancy, and indoor recreation and social gatherings are permitted for less than 50 people or 50% of facility/room capacity. More information is available on IDPH’s website.

Winter Wonderland

Snow, snow, and even more snow covered Naperville over the weekend creating a winter wonderland. With public works staff working around the clock, streets were mostly cleared by Sunday afternoon. It was the largest snowfall event in the Chicago area in the past five years according to the National Weather Service. The 16.8″ of snow from January 25-31 was the snowiest week in six years.

Hesed House New Shelter Space

Hesed House has renovated a warehouse they own on 680 South River Street and transformed it into a new shelter space. The new 6,000 square foot space now houses the shelter’s male residents with sleeping cots, a laundry room, and restrooms and showers set up. The new space is right across the street from their main building. Around $1.8 million of funding for the project came from DuPage and Kane counties.

Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Knoch Knolls Nature Center reopened to the public over the weekend. The Nature Center has been closed due to Tier 3 restrictions relative to COVID-19 mitigations for Region 7. But with the region recently moving to Tier 1, the Naperville Park District reopened the Nature Center on Saturdays for groups of 10 or fewer. Face coverings are required, and visitors must maintain a distance of 6 feet from others while inside the Center. Fore more information you can visit the park district’s website.

