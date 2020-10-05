Regal Cinemas Suspends Operations | Parade of Lights Canceled | Remembering Walter Newman

Regal Cinemas Suspends Operations

Regal Cinemas will temporarily close all its U.S. locations on Thursday. The coronavirus pandemic has affected the company as many big-budget films have delayed release dates to theaters. There are nine locations in Illinois, two of which are in Bolingbrook and Warrenville. It’s the second largest movie theater chain in the country and had just reopened in August, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Little Friends Parade of Lights Canceled

Little Friends’ annual Parade of Lights has been canceled due to COVID-19. The nonprofit and the Downtown Naperville Alliance decided it would be safer to do so. The parade route usually goes through Downtown Naperville and features holiday staples including Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was scheduled for November 27.

Remembering Walter Newman

Notable Napervillian Walter Newman passed away on September 18. He served as the director of community development and zoning administrator in Naperville from 1976 to 1995. During his tenure Newman helped city council create a historic preservation ordinance and historic district, developed Naperville’s first Comprehensive Master Plan, helped transform Naperville from a small town into one of the fastest growing cities in the Midwest, and more. He was 97 years old.

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms

Abbey Farms in Aurora is welcoming families to their annual fall celebration, Pumpkin Daze. This year the event has around 17 attractions including the hamster wheel race, megadrop slide, zip line, and shooting corn out of cannons. Pumpkin Daze will run until November 1.

Gardening Season Ending Soon

Gardening season at the Ron Ory Community Garden plots is almost over. Gardeners enjoyed harvesting tomatoes, peppers, and other vegetables in the summer. The Naperville Park District is asking gardeners to remove all of their fencing, trellises, weed barriers, and any leftover items by October 12. But the plots will still be put to use a little later this fall, for the annual Pumpkin Smash on Saturday, November 7.