Recycle Holiday Lights | Christmas Tree Collection | Locals in College Bowl Games

Recycle Holiday Lights

As you begin to think about taking down the Christmas decorations, remember that any holiday lights that may have lost their luster can be recycled. For the ninth year in a row, the Naperville Park District is recycling unwanted holiday lights. The program is part of a partnership with Elgin Recycling. You can drop yours off in the specially marked bins at the Fort Hill Activity Center, the Rubin Center in downtown Naperville, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, and Springbrook Golf Course. Bins will be open through February 1.

Christmas Tree Curbside Collection

As for the Christmas tree itself, it can be taken curbside for a special pickup. Live Christmas tree collection will be performed by the City of Naperville during the first two full weeks of January. You can sit them on the curb during your normal garbage collection days – just make sure you have them cleared of all tinsel, lights, and other decorations. The first collection week will start January 6.

Locals in College Bowl Games

During the holiday season keep an eye on several local football players taking part in College Bowl Games.

Tomorrow former Naperville Central quarterback Payton Thorne and the Michigan State Spartans will face Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl.

On December 28th Neuqua Valley grad Isaiah Robertson and Notre Dame will face Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

On December 30th Donny Navarro from Neuqua Valley and Alec McEachern from Benet will suit up for the University of Illinois in the Red Box Bowl against Cal.

Also on the 30th, Neuqua grad Brett Borske and Western Michigan squares off with Western Kentucky in the First Responder Bowl.

On January 6th, Naperville Central cornerback Manny Rugamba and Miami of Ohio will face Louisiana in the Lending Tree Bowl.

And finally Benet Academy grad Jack Eschenbach and his Wisconsin Badgers will play in the Rose Bowl against the University of Oregon on New Year’s Day.