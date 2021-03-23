Rally Against Hate | COVID-Patients Decrease | Metea Media Honored

Rally Against Hate

Several local organizations partnered to host a Rally Against Hate this morning at the Free Speech Pavilion on the Riverwalk. The rally comes in the wake of the shooting in Atlanta where a man killed eight people, including six Asian women. The goal of the rally is to stand against racial bigotry and violence and honor the memories of the victims. You can watch NCTV17’s full livestream of the rally here.

Edward COVID Update

For the first time since October 5, the number of COVID-19 inpatients at Edward Hospital is in the single digits. The hospital is treating seven patients for the virus and did not have any COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of patients treated for COVID peaked in November with 97, and has steadily declined throughout 2021. Region 7, which includes Will County has a 7-day rolling positivity rate of 3.3% and Region 8, which includes DuPage County is at 4.3%.

As for vaccination rates, DuPage County has vaccinated 14.32% of its total population and Will County is at 11.74%.

Pacemaker Finalists

Congratulations to Metea Valley Media, which was recently selected as a 2021 Online Pacemaker Finalist by the National Scholastic Press Association. The award recognizes overall excellence and distinguishes the top student media produced during the school year. The Mustangs are one of 43 finalists across the country, and one of just two in Illinois. This is the fourth time that Metea’s media program has been nominated as a Pacemaker finalist.

Arbor Day Tree Sale

The city’s annual Arbor Day tree sale is live online, offering residents 31 different species of trees for purchase. The container-grown trees cost between $35 and $70 and will be available to buy through April 16 or until all trees are sold. Sales are exclusively online with a socially-distanced pickup date scheduled for April 24 at the Public Works Service Center.