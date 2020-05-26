Racist Graffiti | Restore Illinois | Rivals Raffle For a Cause

Racist Graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on an erected partition in Cantore Park yesterday. Gang symbols and terms like “White Pride” were found but park district crews have since covered them with a tarp. Park District Executive Director Ray McGury said “I, along with my fellow Napervillians, have NO toleration for this.” McGury is also acting chief of the Park District Police and will contribute an additional $500 to the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the arrests of the criminals. The incident comes a week after Naperville City Council passed a resolution denouncing racism and celebrating diversity.

Restore Illinois Guidelines

On Sunday, Governor J.B. Pritzker released guidelines for businesses and workplaces to safely reopen, as all four regions of the state are on track to enter Phase 3 this week. About 700,000 Illinois residents will re-enter the workforce in retail, manufacturing, outdoor dining, and other businesses. Guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity website.

COVID-19 Update

Naperville estimates 139 residents have active cases of coronavirus. There have been a total of 559 cases in the city, but only 139 are less than 14 days old. Edward Hospital is treating 39 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there were no deaths due to the virus in the last 96 hours. There have been thirty-eight patients with COVID-19 who have died at the hospital since the pandemic began. Five COVID patients were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 320 discharges since March 24. DuPage County reports 7,195 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 338 deaths involving the virus. Will County has confirmed 5,188 cumulative cases in the county and 258 deaths.

Rivals Raffle For A Cause

Naperville North’s Jacob Scharm and Naperville Central’s Kyle Steele may be rivals on the diamond, but the two local baseball players have joined forces and started raising money for Naperville Education Foundation’s Kid Booster Crisis Fund. They’re raffling off prizes like dinners and baseball memorabilia to help provide food and basic needs for District 203 families. So far, the pair has raised $3,500 and final raffles will be drawn on June 1.