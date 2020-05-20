Racism Resolution

Naperville City Council took a stand against racism last night, adopting a resolution denouncing all acts of racism, intolerance, and discrimination. The resolution came in response to a speaker at a previous council meeting referring to Asian residents as “carpetbaggers” and another incident in which two women allegedly yelled and spit at an Asian man on a Naperville trail. Council unanimously approved the resolution 9-0. Council also voted to incorporate implicit bias training for city employees, develop a human relations commission, and work with other organizations to advance diversity initiatives in the community. May is Asian Pacific American Heritage month in the U.S.

Kroehler Mansion

Also at the council meeting, council provided feedback on the future of the Kroehler Mansion and Little Friends’ property. Ram West Capital has offered to buy the property contingent on a $562,000 incentive council offered in December for an offer that would keep the mansion. City staff now believes, based on the offers submitted, that $450,000 is the highest justifiable incentive. Ram West also sought guidance on school and park fees, a dead-end alley, and architecture review. No action was taken by council, and Ram West said they are willing to work with the city to find an agreement both sides think is fair.

Park District Files Suit

The Naperville Park District filed a complaint yesterday against Governor J.B. Pritzker, asking a judge to allow them to reopen their facilities and programs at their own discretion. At the park district’s May 14 meeting, several commissioners voiced frustration with the state’s Restore Illinois plan grouping Naperville in with Chicago, a city with a much higher concentration of COVID-19 cases. The park district already plans to reopen some facilities on June 1, when the stay-at-home order ends.

Carjacking at Costco

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a vehicle hijacking that occurred at Costco on Route 59. A black Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen around 8 p.m. after the victim was told to get out of the vehicle. No weapons were involved and the victim was uninjured. The suspects are described as two African American males. An unsuccessful carjacking was also reported at the Old Navy on Route 59. Two young men pulled up next to a woman in an SUV and attempted to enter her vehicle. She locked her doors and drove away. Anyone with information on either incident may call 630-420-6666.

We Care Kits

The Downtown Naperville Alliance is working to promote independent small businesses. They’ve put together “We Care Kits” for sale with items from various downtown shops. The kits include gift cards, games, beer and cocktails, and more! Only 100 kits are available and the DNA hopes to raise $10,000 for local businesses.