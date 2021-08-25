Rabid Bat Found | COVID-19 Update | Firecakes Donuts

Rabid Bat Found

Naperville police report that a rabid bat was found on the city’s east side on August 19. They say the little brown bat was removed from the ground on Overton Court. Police remind the public to never touch a bat. If you find one inside, close the door to the room it is in, then contact Naperville Animal Care & Control or the Naperville Police Department to remove it. Pet owners should also make sure their dogs and cats have their current rabies vaccinations. Less than 5% of bats tested for rabies usually prove to have it, according to the Illinois Department of Health.

COVID-19 Update

In a presentation to the DuPage County Board on Tuesday, DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Karen Ayala highlighted the increase of severe COVID-19 cases over the past month. The report shows that on July 15, the county had 20 people with COVID-19 in hospitals and none in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). In contrast, on August 17, there were 115 individuals in the hospitals with 24 in the ICU. The county is currently under a high transmission level of COVID-19, and Ayala said she expects that to continue. Ayala stressed that the vaccine is the best tool in the fight against COVID-19. The county is planning ahead for booster shots, which are expected to be recommended this fall. Ayala said mass vaccination clinics could be reopened to help in those efforts.

Brush Hill Playground

Kids can swing on over to Brush Hill Park’s new playground for some fun. The Naperville Park District hosted a ribbon cutting for the revamped playground on Tuesday. It has play areas for kids aged two to five and five to 12, is accessible to kids of all abilities, and was designed with feedback from community members. Features include slides, climbing walls, a shaded picnic area and a new musical section. This is one of five playgrounds being renovated this year, with the next ribbon cutting to be held at Commissioners Park at a date to be determined.

Firecakes Donuts

A sweet new addition is coming to downtown Naperville. This Friday, Firecakes Donuts will be opening in the Main Street Promenade at 50 S. Main Street. The shop will serve up a rotating menu of donuts along with their homemade ice cream, which can be combined into a donut ice cream sandwich. Opening time is 6:30 a.m.

