Protest Against DCM Vaccination Requirement

Parents and families gathered in a peaceful protest on Saturday outside of the DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM). The group said they are against the museum’s recent proof of vaccination requirement upon entry for all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. DCM currently requires anyone over the age of five to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In an email statement, the children’s museum said they took this action to help mitigate the spread of COVID among a surge of infections. They said they anticipate suspending their policy when infections and hospitalization metrics have declined below Illinois threshold metrics.

Bev’s Open In Downtown Naperville

Bev’s has officially opened its doors in Downtown Naperville. The new restaurant took the place of longtime staple, Jimmy’s Grill which closed last October. Bev’s, which is named after the longtime owner of the building, will stay open for about a year before work begins to transform it into Cali’s. The plan is to add more space, including where Jimmy’s patio was. But the highlight of the upcoming establishment is the addition of a rooftop patio with a bar. Bev’s is located at 245 S. Washington Street. The new restaurant is open at 11 a.m. daily.

Schmaltz’s Last Day In Naperville

Schmaltz Delicatessen said goodbye to its Naperville location yesterday after 17 years. The Jewish deli is moving about a half mile east to 3011 Ogden Ave in Lisle. The bigger space will allow for a drive-thru, retail area, and expanded service. The anticipated opening of the new location is sometime in the middle of February.

Naperville Ranked Safest In America

Naperville was ranked the safest city in America in a recent study by Moneygeek. The study used FBI crime statistics from nearly 300 cities with a population of more than 100,000 across the U.S. to review the cost of crime per capita for each. Naperville came in first with the lowest crime cost per capita of $187. Runners-up included Cary, North Carolina, at $195, and Murrieta, California, at $200.

