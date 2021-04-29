Property Tax Bill Increase | Vaccination Clinic | Naperville Sabres Girls Make Nationals

DuPage Property Tax Bill Increase

DuPage County residents will be seeing a rise in their property tax bills. The DuPage County Treasurer Gwen Henry says the average tax bill will go up 3.18 percent. That’s due to commercial property values decreasing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving residential property owners to make up some of the difference. The DuPage County Board passed an ordinance that allows those who can show they have suffered financial hardship due to the pandemic to waive the late payment penalty on the first installment of their property tax, as long as it is paid by August 1, 2021. A waiver application is available on the DuPage County Treasurer website.

Vaccination Clinic

A mass vaccination clinic will be held Saturday, May 1 at the Mall of India. The “Shots of Hope” event is a collaborative effort between the City of Naperville, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, DuPage Health Coalition, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, iHealth, DuPage County NAACP and the Mall of India. 1,000 Moderna shots will be available for anyone 18 or older. Registration for appointments is available online but walk-ins will be accepted as well, as supply allows. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is a go, after reaching its full funding goal thanks to an add from the Naperville Freemasons. The group has pledged to put in a donation for the remaining amount needed, in honor of their Masonic Brother Oliver Julian Kendall – better known as simply “Judd Kendall,” who died in World War I. The monument will pay tribute to the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives while serving. It will be constructed at the west end of Veterans Park.

Municipal Band Summer Concerts

This summer the Naperville Municipal Band will return to host its Summer Concert Series in Central Park. The 11-week concert series starts June 10 at 7:30 p.m. and runs every Thursday, with theme nights set for at least the first four concerts. The first will be, appropriately, “Strike Up the Band.” The initial concerts will be slightly shorter than usual, around an hour, to allow the musicians to build their skills back up after having halted practices for almost two years. The group will follow the latest COVID-19 safety guidance, and audience benches will be more spaced out.

Naperville Sabres Girls Make Nationals

The Naperville Sabres Girls u14 hockey team is heading to the USA Hockey Nationals for the very first time. The team of 17, made up of 13- and 14-year-old girls, currently ranks eighth in the nation. They racked up 37 wins, three losses and four ties this season, bringing home the state championship. The USA Hockey Nationals start today in Denver.

