Pritzker Signs HB 3653 | Human+Nature | Edward Hospital Recognition

Pritzker Signs HB 3653

This afternoon Governor J.B. Pritzker signed criminal justice and police reform bill, HB 3653. The bill ends the practice of monetary cash bail, requires all police officers to wear body cameras by 2025, makes it a felony for an officer to turn off their camera, and bans police chokeholds, among many other reforms. Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall previously said he supports some of the bill, but opposes it overall. DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick also said he does not agree with eliminating cash bail.

Human+Nature

The Morton Arboretum’s next large art exhibition is Human+Nature. There will be five, 15 to 26-foot-tall sculptures, including stepping within a huge female figure as if into the heart of nature, a sculpture of diverse human facial traits interwoven with root structures, and two hands joined by intertwining roots. The structures are made of glass-reinforced concrete, fiberglass, and steel – each weighing several metric tons. The new exhibit meant to connect people and trees opens April 9.

Edward Hospital Maternity Care Recognition

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois has recognized Edward Hospital as a Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care. The national designation means the maternity department delivered quality specialty care safely and effectively, addressed preventable or treatable pregnancy-related conditions, and addressed racial and ethnic disparities. Elmhurst Hospital was also recognized.

2021 McDonald’s All-American Nominees

Over 700 high school senior basketball players were recently selected as nominees for the 2021 McDonald’s All-American game. Fourteen girls from Illinois made the list with two of them coming from our area. Benet Academy guard Kendall Moriarty is a nominee. The Redwing standout will be playing collegiately at the University of Nebraska. The other selection is Naperville North all-state forward Greta Kampschroeder. The four-year Huskie starter will be playing her college ball at Oregon State University.