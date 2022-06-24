Pritzker Reacts To Roe v. Wade Ruling | West Nile Mosquitos | Park Survey Results

Pritzker Reacts To Roe v. Wade Ruling

Governor J.B. Pritzker said at a press conference this morning Illinois will remain a safe haven for those seeking an abortion. The governor was speaking in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision today overturning Roe v. Wade, putting the decision on whether to allow abortion into the hands of the states. Pritzker called the ruling an “abhorrent decision” and said he is calling a special session of the General Assembly in the coming weeks to further ensure women’s reproductive health care rights and protections in Illinois. Locally, a protest against the Supreme Court decision is planned at 5:30 p.m. on Washington Street near Burger King in Naperville.

West Nile Virus Mosquitoes in DuPage, Will

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Thursday at least seven counties in the state have found positive cases of West Nile Virus in mosquitoes Those counties include DuPage and Will. West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. IDPH recommends protections such as using insect repellent with DEET, removing standing water from property, and covering up with long pants and shirts when outside between dusk and dawn.

Eid Fest Block Party

The White Eagle Muslim community is hosting an Eid Fest Block Party at White Eagle Elementary School at 1585 White Eagle Drive on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy activities such as an obstacle course and an inflatable race track as well as Indian, Pakistani and American cuisine. More information is available on the event website.

Naperville Park District Survey

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners received the results of a community survey at its meeting on Thursday. Findings show that residents’ overall view of the park district is at its highest level. Respondents said they are very satisfied by the parks and trails offered, noting the district’s top three strengths within its core values as health & wellness, public safety, and accessibility. More indoor tracks, some type of indoor water facility, and more pre-K program offerings were noted among wish list items. The initial survey was completed by 508 households in a random sample, with 537 more households weighing in later once the survey was opened up on the district’s website. The park district will use the input to help guide future plans.