Pritzker on Roe v Wade | Animal Shelter Expansion | Mandala Arts

Pritzker and Other Legislators Hold News Conference

Following a report in Politico last night that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker held a press conference Tuesday morning with a group of legislators to express his anger at the potential ruling and affirm that “abortion is safe and legal in Illinois.” Pritzker also praised the women legislators who led the passage of the Illinois Reproductive Health Act. The Politico report shared a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which is set to be decided by the Supreme Court this summer.

DuPage Animal Shelter Expansion

DuPage County Animal Services in Wheaton is planning a significant expansion, at a price tag of $10.96 million. No taxpayer money will be used on the project, which instead will rely primarily on private donations with Animal Services’ cash reserves and a loan from the county also possible options to cover remaining costs. The 9,750-square-foot planned addition would reduce overcrowding with additional dog kennels and separate rooms for cats in addition to a new primary entrance and expanded veterinary facilities. Construction is not expected to begin until March 2023.

D203 2023 Tentative Budget

At last night’s meeting, Naperville School District 203 officials presented the 2023 tentative budget to the Board of Education. In 2022, expenditures totaled at $306.3 million. The proposed budget for 2023 increased to a total of $312.6 million. The largest cost to the district is staffing which makes up over 76% of total expenditures. The district said it plans to add four student services staff members, as well as a director of outreach and student belonging at each high school and feeder school. Final approval of the budget is scheduled for June 20.

D204 Takes Steps to Fight Ransomware

Monday’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting included an update from the district’s chief technology officer, Rodney Mack, on the district’s efforts to prevent cyber attacks, particularly ransomware attacks where data is stolen and payment demanded for its return. Mack said his office is investing in expanding network security across the district and working to train staff on how to best protect against ransomware schemes. Mack says fraudulent emails have grown in number and sophistication, which must be matched with higher vigilance against such attacks.

Mandala Arts Returns to Naper Settlement

On Saturday, Mandala Arts hosted an “Arts and Meet” event at Naper Settlement to share its performance and education plans for the coming months. Presentations included a Hindustani flute recital, contemporary Indian dance paired with live music and digital animation, and an animated film based on 17th-century paintings inspired by the epic Ramayana. The paintings will be the backdrop for The Story of Ram, which will premiere in Naperville this fall. The event was co-sponsored by SECA and several local businesses. Guests at the event included State Senator Laura Ellman, State Representative Janet Yang Rohr and Naperville City Councilman Benny White.