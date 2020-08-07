Pritzker Emergency Rules | Paramount Postpones Shows | DCM Don’t Touch a Truck

Governor Pritzker Files Emergency Rules

Governor J.B Pritzker has filed emergency rules for businesses, schools, and child care establishments for the use of face coverings and the size of gatherings. The process will work in three steps. First, businesses will be given a warning. If businesses don’t comply an order will then be given to ask some or all of their patrons to leave in order to comply with public health guidelines. Lastly, the business will face a fine ranging from $75 to $2,500 if they continue to avoid compliance. The public will not be penalized with these rules, but are highly encouraged to continue following state health guidance. The governor also signed a new bill to protect retail workers. The law adds a penalty for assaulting or battering a retail worker who asks customers to comply with state COVID-19 health guidance.

Paramount Theatre Postpones Shows

The Paramount Theatre announced they are postponing their entire 2020-2021 Paramount Broadway season. All the shows have now been moved to 2021-2022 due to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19. Kinky Boots will open on June 30, 2021, with the theatre’s 10th anniversary season kicking off September 1, 2021. If you already paid for the four remaining shows of this year, new tickets will be sent that are valid for the rescheduled dates.

DCM’s Transportation Zoo

The DuPage Children’s Museum is hosting a Transportation Zoo in the museum parking lot tomorrow. Multiple vehicles will be on display for the “Don’t Touch a Truck” self-guided experience featuring transportation-based activities. Pre-registration is required with timed-entry. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Naperville Restaurant

A new restaurant is coming to Naperville. It’s a Southern Thing Kitchen & Bar will open on August 10, in the former World of Beer space at 1727 Freedom Drive. The restaurant will feature southern food and signature drinks. It will be open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

