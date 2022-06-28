Primary Election Day | Parking Ordinance | Walk On

Illinois Primary Election

Today is primary election day in Illinois, which will finalize the ballot for the November 8 general election. Will County residents can find their polling place and additional voting information on the Will County Clerk website. Meanwhile, DuPage County residents can for the first time vote at any polling place in the county with the ‘Vote Anywhere’ initiative, a first of its kind in the state. A full list of polling locations can be found on the election division page of the county’s website. Polling places in both counties are open until 7 p.m. today.

City Council Approves Parking Plan

At its latest meeting, the Naperville City Council approved an ordinance to allow overnight street parking in certain subdivisions by a vote of 5-3. The first two subdivisions to opt in are the Villages of Westglen and The Enclave at County Lakes, which had previously tested a pilot program for the new initiative. Other homeowners associations in subdivisions with multi-family residences can now vote to apply to join the new program. Each application will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Currently, most Naperville streets have a ban on street parking between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Drive, Drop and Donate Results

DuPage Credit Union announced that its ninth annual Drive, Drop & Donate event raised $3,568, which will be used to purchase backpacks and school supplies for children in need in DuPage County. Registered families (students) will receive the backpacks with supplies at the Catholic Charities Back-to-School Fair on August 10 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. The Drive has now raised over $115,000 in its nine-year history.

“Walk On!” in Support of Cancer Research

The Naperville Park District will host the second annual “Walk On!” event on July 29 in memory of former Parks North/Riverwalk Manager Chuck Papanos who died from T-cell lymphoma in 2020. The event will begin at the Riverwalk Grand Pavillion at 6 p.m. All donations will benefit the Lymphoma Research Foundation, which last year received $51,000 from the Naperville Lymphoma Walk. How to register and other information is available on the event website.