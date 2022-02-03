Pride Fest Funding | Downtown Design Guidelines | Local Grad on Jeopardy!

Naper Pride SECA Allotments

On Tuesday, Naperville City Council decided to allot the full Special Events and Cultural Amenities Commission (SECA) funding requested for Naper Pride Fest after a plea from Naper Pride members. SECA had recommended a $69,155 allocation for the group, but council lowered it to $47,533. During discussion at the council meeting, some councilmembers noted that it didn’t seem right that Naper Pride Fest was the only request out of 54 to have their recommended allotment reduced. Council reinstated the full amount, using some of the grant’s underspend money. It also allotted $16,978 to the group for city services. All other recommended allocations passed without issue.

Downtown Design Guidelines

The Naperville City Council also weighed in on downtown Naperville design standards. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended there be room to help guide property owners and design professionals about artistic choices in downtown design, but also barriers in place to stop what they called a slippery slope. The recommendation came after the Naperville Downtown Advisory Committee said the façade of JoJo’s Shake Bar – which includes dripping blue accents – doesn’t violate any current design standards. Some councilmembers wanted to direct city staff to look into crafting a new rule that would equate stain and paint as the same thing, so they are both subject to the same level of city oversight, but it failed to generate a majority of the council’s support. Ultimately, councilmembers decided to keep the current downtown design standards in place.

‘Strength and Honor Lunch’

Naperville Responds for Veterans will host its annual Strength and Honor Luncheon on April 26 at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge. The event is both a fundraiser for the organization’s home renovation and construction work for veterans in need, and a chance to give thanks to veterans and their families. The keynote speaker is Kathy Kincanon Nosek whose book, My Darling: 99 Love Letters, tells the story of her parents’ correspondence while her father was serving in the Army during World War II. Registration can be completed online or by email. Veterans may attend for free.

Waubonsie Grad on Jeopardy

The upcoming Jeopardy! National College Championship will feature a District 204 and Waubonsie Valley High School alumna. Yejun Kim, a Naperville native who is currently a senior at Northwestern University majoring in chemical engineering, is the only representative from an Illinois college or university in the show’s new college competition format. Thirty-six students from across the country will compete, with episodes beginning Tuesday, February 8th. and Yejun making her debut on Wednesday, February 9th. Episodes will be broadcast on ABC-7 at 7 PM.